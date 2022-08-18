I&B ministry blocks YouTube, social media channels under IT Rules

“The purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos of the blocked YouTube channels. Examples include fake news such as the government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, and so on. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," the statement said.