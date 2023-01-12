I&B ministry busts six YouTube channels spreading fake news1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM IST
This is the second such action from the unit under the I&B ministry where entire channels have been busted.
The fact-check unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the information and broadcasting ministry has busted six YouTube channels which were working in a coordinated manner to spread fake news in India. This is the second such action from the unit under the I&B ministry where entire channels have been busted.