I&B ministry issues advisory on public service broadcasting

New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory on public service broadcasting as required in the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022, issued in November. It has asked broadcasters to report on the same starting 1 March, 2023.

After undertaking a series of consultations with broadcasters and their associations, it has been decided that private satellite TV channels need to undertake public service broadcasting on subjects of national importance and social relevance and have the liberty to modulate their content which may be embedded in programmes, the advisory said. The content can be shared between broadcasters and repeat telecast on one or several TV channels. Further, a common e-platform may be developed as a repository of relevant videos or textual content from various sources for the purpose of public service broadcasting, which may be accessed and used by TV channels.

The content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch but spread over smaller time slots. The time for which public service broadcasting content is telecast in between commercial breaks shall not be accounted for the 12-minute limit for commercial breaks. The time for such content shall be accounted on monthly basis, that is, 15 hours per month and time for transmission shall be flexible but transmitting from midnight to 6am shall not be accounted for.

Broadcasters shall submit a monthly report on the Broadcast Seva Portal and include a compliance certificate in their annual report. Foreign channels, downlinking in India--in languages other than those specified in the Eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution--shall be exempt from this. Channels broadcasting predominantly, more than 12 hours of sports and devotional, spiritual or yoga content shall be exempt from furnishing the monthly reports.

Broadcasters shall keep a record of content telecast for a period of 90 days. Electronic Media Monitoring Centre, under the ministry of information and broadcasting, shall keep a record of the same.