I&B ministry issues advisory on public service broadcasting

I&B ministry issues advisory on public service broadcasting1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:06 PM IST
After a series of consultations with broadcasters and their associations, it has been decided that private satellite TV channels need to undertake public service broadcasting on subjects of national importance and social relevance and have the liberty to modulate their content which may be embedded in programmes
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory on public service broadcasting as required in the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022, issued in November. It has asked broadcasters to report on the same starting 1 March, 2023.
