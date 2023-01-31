I&B ministry issues advisory on public service broadcasting

After undertaking a series of consultations with broadcasters and their associations, it has been decided that private satellite TV channels need to undertake public service broadcasting on subjects of national importance and social relevance and have the liberty to modulate their content which may be embedded in programmes, the advisory said. The content can be shared between broadcasters and repeat telecast on one or several TV channels. Further, a common e-platform may be developed as a repository of relevant videos or textual content from various sources for the purpose of public service broadcasting, which may be accessed and used by TV channels.