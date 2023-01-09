I&B ministry issues advisory to TV channels on reportage of violence1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The advisory has been issued after several instances of lack of discretion by television channels were noticed by the ministry.
The advisory has been issued after several instances of lack of discretion by television channels were noticed by the ministry.
NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory to television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and the elderly in a manner that may compromise “good taste and decency." The advisory has been issued after several instances of lack of discretion by television channels were noticed by the ministry, it said in a statement on Monday.