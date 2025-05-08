I&B ministry issues advisory to streaming platforms to take down Pakistani content

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued an advisory on Thursday asking all streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India to immediately stop showing Pakistani content such as web series, films, songs and podcasts.

This would include content made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, a statement from the ministry added.

Also Read | Why star-powered movies have OTT handprints all over them

The advisory referred to the IT Rules, 2021 which cites any information that "threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security, sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order.”

Several terrorist attacks in India have cross-border linkages with Pakistan-based state and non-state actors, the statement said, citing the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

To be sure, viewing Pakistani YouTube channels, music videos, or web series is not unlawful unless the content itself is specifically prohibited or blocked under Indian law, according to legal experts.

Also Read | Malayalam cinema thrives at box office as other regional films falter

However, should diplomatic or security conditions deteriorate significantly, it is within the government’s power to issue broader directions to limit access to Pakistani content.

Over the years, Pakistani series like Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Ishq Murshid have gained popularity in India due to their storytelling, production standards, and cultural relevance.

Digital access, especially via YouTube has allowed these shows to bypass traditional TV networks, building a thriving fan-base across India. Besides YouTube, services like ZEE5’s Zindagi and UrduFlix had further expanded this reach in recent years, offering both classic and contemporary Pakistani content.

This renewed interest had followed a hiatus post-2016, with digital platforms offering a fresh, direct way to engage a younger, more tech-savvy Indian audience, who are drawn to the authenticity and relatable themes of these shows.