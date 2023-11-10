I&B ministry proposes broadcasting services regulation bill

New Delhi: The government has proposed a broadcasting services (regulation) bill that provides for a consolidated framework to regulate broadcasting services, including over-the-top (OTT) content and digital news.

The bill, proposed by the ministry of information and broadcasting, seeks to replace the existing Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and other policy guidelines currently governing the broadcasting sector in the country.

The ministry has invited feedback and comments on the bill from a range of stakeholders, including domain experts, broadcasting services providers and the general public over the next 30 days.

The bill streamlines regulatory processes, extends its purview to cover over-the-top (OTT) content and digital news, and introduces contemporary definitions and provisions for emerging technologies. It seeks to provide content evaluation committees and a broadcast advisory council for self-regulation, different programme and advertisement codes for different broadcasting network operators, accessibility measures for persons with disabilities, and statutory penalties.

In a statement, the ministry said that the bill addresses the need for consolidating and updating regulatory provisions for various broadcasting services under a single legislative framework. This move streamlines the regulatory process, making it more efficient and contemporary. It extends its regulatory purview to encompass broadcasting over-the-top (OTT) content and digital news and current affairs currently regulated through IT Act, 2000 and regulations made there under.

To keep pace with evolving technologies and services, the bill introduces definitions for contemporary broadcasting terms and incorporates provisions for emerging broadcasting technologies. It also enhances self-regulation with the introduction of ‘content evaluation committees’ and evolves the existing Inter-Departmental Committee into a broader and more participative and ‘Broadcast Advisory Council’.

It allows for a differentiated approach to Programme and Advertisement Codes across various services and requires self-classification by broadcasters and robust access control measures for restricted content.

The bill addresses specific needs of persons with disabilities by providing for issue of comprehensive accessibility guidelines.

It introduces statutory penalties such as advisory, warning, censure, or monetary penalties, for operators and broadcasters. Provision for imprisonment and/or fines remains, but only for very serious offenses, ensuring a balanced approach to regulation. Monetary penalties and fines are linked to the financial capacity of the entity, taking into account their investment and turnover to ensure fairness and equity.

The bill also includes provisions for infrastructure sharing among broadcasting network operators and carriage of platform services. Further, it streamlines the Right of Way section to address relocation and alterations more efficiently, and establishes a structured dispute resolution mechanism.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.