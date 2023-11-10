I&B ministry proposes broadcasting services regulation bill
The ministry has invited feedback and comments on the draft bill from a range of stakeholders, including domain experts, broadcasting services providers and the general public over the next 30 days.
New Delhi: The government has proposed a broadcasting services (regulation) bill that provides for a consolidated framework to regulate broadcasting services, including over-the-top (OTT) content and digital news.
