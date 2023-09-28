I&B ministry rolls out amendments to Cable Television Network Rules

New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Thursday issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, setting out a new procedure for the renewal of registrations for multi-system operators (MSOs). The revised rules also permit cable operators to share infrastructure with broadband service providers to boost internet penetration.

Under the updated regulations, MSOs will need to use the Broadcast Seva Portal for online registration or renewal. The registrations will be valid for a decade, with a fixed processing fee of ₹1 lakh for renewal. Applications for renewal should be submitted between two to seven months ahead of the current registration’s expiration.

The renewal procedure is in line with the government’s commitment to promote the ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption and, therefore, make the sector attractive for foreign investment, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has said that MSOs whose registration is expiring within seven months are required to apply online through the Broadcast Seva Portal. In case any assistance is required, the helpline number available on the portal may be contacted, or an email may be sent to facilitate the same.

Earlier, only fresh MSO registrations were granted under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Rules did not specify the period of validity for MSO registrations, nor did they recognize the mandatory filing of online applications.

“The inclusion of a provision related to the sharing of infrastructure by cable operators with broadband service providers will provide the twin benefit of enhanced Internet penetration and efficient utilization of resources. It will also reduce the need for additional infrastructure for broadband services," the ministry’s statement said.

