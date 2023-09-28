I&B ministry rolls out amendments to Cable Television Network Rules
The revised rules allow cable operators to share infrastructure with broadband service providers to boost internet penetration
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Thursday issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, setting out a new procedure for the renewal of registrations for multi-system operators (MSOs). The revised rules also permit cable operators to share infrastructure with broadband service providers to boost internet penetration.