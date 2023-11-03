I&B ministry to appoint nodal officers to curb film piracy
As of now there is no institutional mechanism to directly take action against pirated film content
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting has established an institutional mechanism of nodal officers to receive complaints against film piracy and direct intermediaries to take down pirated content on digital platforms. The move comes close on the heels of the Parliament having passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 1952 during the monsoon session, that also aimed to control piracy in the country.