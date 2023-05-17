Home/ Industry / Media/  If not SRK, then who? Reports of Shah Rukh Khan leaving Don 3 start speculations
Fans of the Don franchise have been waiting for 12 years for the next instalment. Don 2 was released in 2011, with the final scene famously revealing a spoiler that Don 3 would happen. There have been zero updates ever since. Ask any Shah Rukh Khan fan, they will tell you how much they want the movie to happen.

Now, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has spilled the beans on the highly-anticipated third instalment of the thrilling action series. In a recent interview, Sidhwani has revealed that Don 3 is currently in the scripting stage, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the plot details.

Excel Entertainment successfully recreated the magic of the 1978 classic with Shah Rukh Khan taking on the lead role. The first Don film hit the screens in 2006, followed by its thrilling sequel in 2011, both helmed by the talented Farhan Akhtar.

As soon as fans started cheering, there came another update. While Don 3 will surely happen, Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of the project.

Shah Rukh Khan has made the decision to step away from the franchise after having numerous detailed discussions with the makers, Ritesh and Farhan, according to sources who spoke to Pinkvilla.

It appears that Shah Rukh Khan, after the phenomenal success of Pathaan, is currently unenthusiastic about reprising his role as Don. The superstar is now inclined towards commercial films that appeal to a wider audience, and unfortunately, Don does not align with the kind of cinema he intends to pursue in the foreseeable future, the publication reported.

If not SRK, then who?

Now, the question is: If not SRK, then who? The obvious choice that comes to mind is Hrithik Roshan. Farhan has worked with him on multiple projects like Lakshya, Luck by Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik even did a cameo in Don 2.

There are, however, speculations with names like Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati. Shahid and Rana have recently enjoyed their success on OTT, with Farzi and Rana Naidu respectively. 

Updated: 17 May 2023, 03:06 PM IST
