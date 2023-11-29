The 54th edition International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. The closing ceremony witnessed “Endless Borders" winning the Best Film Award. Actor-director Rishab Shetty bagged the Special Jury Award for his film Kantara, veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award and Panchayat Season 2 makers picked up the Best Web Series Award.

Best Film: Endless Borders

The Best Film Award Golden Peacock was given to Iranian film Endless Borders, directed by Abbas Amini. The film narrates the story of an Iranian teacher’s odyssey amidst the turmoil ignited by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Best Actor-Male: Pouria Rahimi Sam

Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for best actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.