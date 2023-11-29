The 54th edition International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. The closing ceremony witnessed “Endless Borders" winning the Best Film Award. Actor-director Rishab Shetty bagged the Special Jury Award for his film Kantara, veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award and Panchayat Season 2 makers picked up the Best Web Series Award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Film: Endless Borders The Best Film Award Golden Peacock was given to Iranian film Endless Borders, directed by Abbas Amini. The film narrates the story of an Iranian teacher’s odyssey amidst the turmoil ignited by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Best Actor-Male: Pouria Rahimi Sam Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for best actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.

Best Actor (Female): Melanie Thierry French actress Melanie Thierry was honoured with Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for Party of Fools.

Special Jury Award: Rishab Shetty Actor-director Rishabh Shetty bagged the Special Jury Award for Kantara. "For the director's ability to put across a very important story. The film, though rooted in its own culture of the forest demons, reaches out to audiences regardless of culture and social status," the jury said.

Best Director: Stephan Komandarev Bulgarian Director Stephan Komandarev was given the Silver Peacock for Best Director for Blaga’s Lessons, a powerful exploration of moral compromise in the face of deceit.

Best Debutant Director: Reger Azad Kaya Regar Azad Kaya won the award for best debutant director for his Syrian-Arab Republic film When the Seedlings Grow.

Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 2 Deepak Kumar Mishra-directed show Panchayat season two bagged the best OTT series award, which was introduced for the first time.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Douglas Veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 79, said he was "humbled" and with everything going on the world, the festival was "a reminder of the magic of moviemaking."

