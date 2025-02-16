Hyderabad-headquartered Ikonz Studios, a specialist in hyper-realistic AI-powered digital avatars and holographic experiences, has secured strategic investment from a group of prominent investors in its pre-Series A funding round.

While the funding remains undisclosed, sources indicate Ikonz is now valued at $80 million.

The investment comes from Marc Jordan (president of Blue Amber Investments and State of the Art Entertainment), Ramana Thummu (CTO, Expedia and former CTO, Fanatics Commerce), renowned investor Madhusudan Kela, and Akash Bhanshali (principal owner, Enam Group). All four investors have participated through their family offices.

Fuelling expansion and AI innovation The fresh capital will enable Ikonz to scale its AI-driven digital avatar technology, expand its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, and strengthen its global presence. The company also plans to triple its workforce, increasing to nearly 100 employees from 34, with 80% based in India and 20% in the US.

Marc Jordan, a key investor in this round, has worked with top global artists, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Imagine Dragons, helping guide them to 15+ Grammy Awards and 56 #1 records. He brings a wealth of exclusive entertainment IP and a global creative network.

“I believe in the power of technology to elevate cultural storytelling. Ikonz Studios is leading this transformation, turning iconic personalities into interactive digital experiences through AI,” Jordan said. “I’m excited to help bridge diverse cultures with cutting-edge tech on a global scale.”

Madhusudan Kela, a veteran of India’s capital markets, sees Ikonz as a strong contender in AI-driven digital engagement. Akash Bhanshali adds strategic investment expertise, while Ramana Thummu, an AI and cloud commerce specialist, has been advising Ikonz for nearly a year.

“Ikonz is building something truly groundbreaking at the intersection of technology and culture. Their passion and execution are impressive, and I see them creating significant value for creators and communities worldwide,” Thummu said.

As Ikonz scales its operations, the company is preparing for another funding round within the next four months to accelerate innovation and market expansion.

“This investment validates the transformative potential of Ikonz in redefining AI-driven experiences. With the backing of industry visionaries like Ramana, Marc, Kela, and Bhanshali, we are set to scale globally, strengthen our technology, and revolutionise digital storytelling and brand engagement like never before,” said Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder & chief executive officer of Ikonz Studios. “We are also in the process of raising a substantial Series A round of $20-25 million in the next four to five months to further accelerate our growth and global expansion.”

Scaling AI-powered digital engagement Founded in 2021, Ikonz Studios specializes in generative AI and holographic technologies, creating hyper-realistic, multilingual digital avatars that redefine human engagement across entertainment, banking, healthcare, education, and retail. The company is backed by Village Global—whose LPs include Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

Ikonz has pioneered interactive AI experiences with leading personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan.