Why music rights violation is a much bigger risk to a film than thought
Ilaiyaraaja's legal battle shows producers may have to face significant repercussions if found guilty of copyright infringement. The Madras High Court last month restrained Mythri Movie Makers from using Ilaiyaraaja’s songs in the movie, and the movie was taken down from Netflix briefly.
The legal battle between composer Ilaiyaraaja and the makers of Tamil film Good Bad Ugly has brought the spotlight back on the risk to the wider exhibition or streaming of movies even if one aspect of production, such as the music, violates intellectual property rights.