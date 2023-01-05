The second season of 'Shark Tank India' started earlier this week with Season 1 sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal all set to invest in potential business. The new shark on the panel is Amit Jain - the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.
As Shark Tank India returned for a second season, the judges' catchphrases have been immortalised in the form of a catchy meme song. Netizens were left in splits on Thursday after musician Mayur Jumani pitched a song to the Sharks ‘in exchange for their memes’.
An Instagram reel shared by Jumani shows him walking onto the stage and pitching his song to the judges. "Hi sharks. I'm here asking for your memes in exchange for 100% of my song," he begins.
The response from the panel - comprising Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh - is somewhat unfavourable as they proceede to ridicule him for the joke and break out into song.
“Deal nahi mili toh kya hua, song toh mil gaya! Which shark sang the best?" he captioned the video.
The judges explain the many reasons why they are “out" - a line oft used by Namita Thapar as Jumani continues his ‘pitch’. Indeed, fans of Shark Tank Season 1 would find many a recognisable lyric in the musical interlude as the judges sing some of their most meme-worthy lines from the show.
While many hailed the collaboration, others were left missing former judge Ashneer Grover's catchphrases.
“It’s scary how catchy it is," laughed one Instagram user.
“Mai to Shark Tank dekhne aaya tha, Indian idol me kaise phuch gya," wondered another.
The show is based on the concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.