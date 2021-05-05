After being called out for vulgar display of wealth and privilege even as the world around them suffered, film stars are increasingly engaging with fans and social media followers to amplify covid-19 messaging, calls for medicines, oxygen, hospital beds and other help. Brand experts said that while celebrities are always under the scanner, a sensitive persona and even armchair activism will impact how brands view them while sealing endorsement and public appearance deals.

While Alia Bhatt has partnered journalist Faye D'Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter. Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar meanwhile has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

“There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements," said Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India, adding that any brand today, whether deciding on an ambassador or to put out a piece of content in collaboration with someone, makes use of tools such as social listening and analyzing sentiments on social media, to make its decisions.

Atul Kasbekar, producer, veteran fashion photographer and founder of celebrity management company Bling! Entertainment Solutions said stars flaunting their lifestyles during the current crisis would be terribly insensitive and downright stupid. “It’s common sense to be prudent; otherwise it could be a solid dent to their image and can turn against them. We’re definitely telling people to tone it down and keep it low-key," Kasbekar added.

Talent managers are advising stars to go unnoticed at airports and avoid posting pictures of fancy holidays.

Actor Richa Chadha said amplifying messages from those seeking help is not a brand-building exercise.

“This is the need of the hour. I can’t pretend I exist in another dimension. If everyone does their bit, we will be able to emerge out of this," said Chadha who has been able to help people find plasma donors, and oxygen concentrators through her Instagram stories.

“In India, only cinema and cricket are followed with a deep passion. The opportunities for actors and actresses of yesteryear to do charity were limited. With digital media, younger film stars are using their social handles to inspire people, motivate them and help them with vital information," said Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, and national creative director, Dentsu One. Last year, the message of staying home put out by several movie stars must have helped many as people genuinely follow the stars they look up to, Upputuru added.

“It is heartening to see authenticity in new-age artistes. This is how reputations are built," said Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner at Nucleus PR, adding that this could have been a golden opportunity for Bollywood to redeem itself of controversies around drug abuse, nepotism and so on that it has battling since last year.

“Silence at this point could cost reputation points dearly. This is not the time (for stars) to close themselves off in their own bubble or post selfies or brand promotions. Their fans will ask if the average Indians are not deserving of their support. There will be a reckoning and a reshuffle of ‘celebrity’ status post covid," Rattan added.

