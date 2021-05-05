Image managers advise stars to tone down lifestyle posts, amplify covid SOS msgs

“There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements," said Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India, adding that any brand today, whether deciding on an ambassador or to put out a piece of content in collaboration with someone, makes use of tools such as social listening and analyzing sentiments on social media, to make its decisions.