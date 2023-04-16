IMAX, 4DX struggle for content to keep screens running in India

In a recent interview, Richard Gelfond, chief executive of IMAX, said the company is planning to touch the 100-screen mark in five years in India, a goal the Canadian cinema firm had set out to achieve by 2025 in 2020. “IMAX is a very exclusive solution that aims at getting the best on-screen experience and is not a multiplex. So, if we had 100 movies a year, that will not be feasible in the context of how we operate,“ Gelfond had said, explaining the relatively low output for IMAX screens.