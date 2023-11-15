IMAX sets sights on record-breaking revenue in India
IMAX has exceeded its 2022 success in India, earning over $20 million in revenues this year. The company has released 39 titles, including six Indian films, and expanded its screen count.
New Delhi: IMAX, the large-format immersive cinematic experience, has exceeded its 2022 success in India, already boasting revenues surpassing $20 million (around ₹166 crore) this year. Blockbusters like Pathaan, Oppenheimer, and Jawan have contributed to these figures, accompanied by an expanded screen count, despite a few local titles, including Ponniyin Selvan: 2, falling short of expectations. In 2022, the company had earned $18.8 million from the Indian box office.