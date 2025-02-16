Industry
IMAX India box office falls 36% in 2024 amid Hollywood delays, local challenges
SummaryWhile the Hollywood line-up lacked big tentpole releases, as the writers’ and actors’ strike in 2023 over minimum pay and safeguards against artificial intelligence led to a delay in several big titles, local language hits were few in number, restricted to the likes of Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.
US-based large-screen film theatre maker IMAX has seen its India box-office collection decline by 36% in 2024, with Hollywood and local language films together delivering just $14.7 million in earnings.
