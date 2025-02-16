IMAX India box office falls 36% in 2024 amid Hollywood delays, local challenges

The company that released 10 Indian films last year, similar to 2023, believes people prefer IMAX over other regular formats. “The television screens in our homes are getting so much better, and people don’t see the need to go out and watch a movie on a regular screen. If they’re coming out and buying a ticket, they want some kind of grandeur because everything else becomes a comparison to what they have back home. So it’s important to bring people out of the house and offer premium experiences. This is what sells today. It has been proven post-covid that people don’t accept mediocre offerings, they want the best of the best," Daniel added.