IMAX to focus on local films, promote camera programme in India

Gelfond said covid-led disruptions had slowed its global expansion plans, including for India. “Five years ago, I didn’t think there will be a pandemic that would close entire countries down for three years. Not just in India, but globally, out-of-home entertainment was shut, and slowed things down. There were also side effects of covid: mall development and moviemaking slowed and you couldn’t release films, and sets were closed . And if you think of India, theatres opened in March-April of last year." Gelfond said these were primary impediments, but India was always a challenging due to government permits, licensing and regulations.