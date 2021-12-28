In hunt for next ‘Squid Game,’ streaming services battle for South Korean shows

Those successes secured South Korea’s reputation for making high-quality shows with low production costs, a formula that is tempting rivals in the streaming business to jump in. Apple TV+ and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ have recently launched in South Korea, with ambitious plans to develop Korean-language content. AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max is also staffing up in the country, according to job postings on LinkedIn, suggesting that it might be readying a debut. AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which oversees HBO Max, declined to comment.