NEW DELHI : In a clever move, online food ordering platform Swiggy has shifted its focus to regional markets urging Indian families to order special dishes to complement the home cooked meals in its new advertising campaign. The objective is to take the concept of online food ordering to masses and create a habit of ordering food online. To do so, the online platform has, for the first time, launched a regional campaign focusing on markets such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

With a tagline ‘Ghar ka khaana, saaath mein thoda Swiggy’, the light-hearted commercials feature families of today, where consumers like their home cooked meals along with a dish ordered from a restaurant to add an element of surprise. Conceptualized in partnership with advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the first ad spot campaign features a granny ordering garlic bread with home cooked pasta, the second ad shows a prospective father-in-law ordering bhindi masala at a dinner while the third campaign features a wife ordering kurma (South Indian curry) for her family with home cooke poori-aloo.

The campaigns have resonated with netizens collectively garnering over 35 million views on brand’s official YouTube channel.

“As a category creator, we have taken consumers through an entire food-ordering journey through our ads. From our ‘What a delivery’ IPL ads to the ‘Swiggy karo phir jo chahe karo’ campaigns, we’ve broken the clutter of discount-focused ads. The new campaign is all about celebrating your meals with your family while adding the Swiggy touch with an extra something- be it an extra dish, side dish or desserts. It is a perfect vehicle to blend an age-old tradition with new ones," said Srivats TS, vice-president - marketing at Swiggy.

Staying true to Swiggy’s style of short commercials, the 25-second videos are filled with subtle humour and tongue-in-cheek dialogues. Apart from Hindi, the TVCs will be filmed and aired in languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi across general entertainment channels (Hindi and regional), sports channels as well as on film channels. The campaign will also run on Swiggy’s digital channels.

“As Indians, we love home-made food. That said there are myriad combinations and add-ons to our dishes that can enhance the overall meal experience. That’s where Swiggy comes in and helps order that one extra delight. As always, we have ensured slice of life food moments in the ads which are relatable yet nuanced," said Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas.