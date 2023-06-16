In spotlight: Malayalam films seek pan-India fame1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 11:07 PM IST
In recent weeks, two films starring Tovino Thomas—2018 and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)—released the Hindi dubs, while Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal, also tested the waters
The huge success of Hindi dubs of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies across northern India has prompted the Malayalam film industry, too, to gradually foray into the Hindi belt.
