The huge success of Hindi dubs of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies across northern India has prompted the Malayalam film industry, too, to gradually foray into the Hindi belt.

In recent weeks, two films starring Tovino Thomas—2018 and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)—released the Hindi dubs, while Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal, also tested the waters.

However, trade experts said the Malayalam industry has many challenges to overcome, including limited marketing budgets which may affect promotional activities. Besides, unlike their counterparts in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Malayalam actors are yet to make a mark with the audiences in the North—they have had little success with dubbed versions of their films on satellite TV.

“There is no doubt that Malayalam cinema, too, is trying to spread its wings, especially at a time not many Hindi films are releasing in theatres regularly. The advantage is that the top end of multiplex-going audiences is aware of these actors and the type of nuanced films the industry in Kerala is known for," Girish Johar, trade and exhibition expert and producer, said. While Telugu cinema has made significant strides in capturing the attention of Hindi-speaking audiences, with blockbusters such as Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, RRR, and the Baahubali franchise, catapulting Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR into household names, Tamil films, too, notched up hits like Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Though Kannada films joined the pan-India bandwagon recently with Kantara and the KGF franchise, Hindi dubs of Thomas’ 2018 was planned last month after it emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, with box office collections of ₹200 crore globally.

“Not all films will be able to strike a chord with the audiences, and only select subjects will have scope and universal appeal," said Mukesh Mehta of E4 Entertainment, a film production and distribution firm.

Mehta, who released the Hindi dub of 2018. said the survival thriller based on the devastating Kerala floods hit theatres in the right places, at the right time.

Malayalam films are likely to showcase a few films in the North. “While 2018 is screened in only 300 screens, if the film does well, there is no dearth of theatres to go to," Mehta said.

That said, the challenge with Malayalam films remains their limited marketing and promotional budgets. Given that the industry caters to a select audience restricted to the home state and diaspora, investments are low and actors not as well-known as their Telugu and Tamil counterparts. A film producer said on condition of anonymity that other than Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, few Malayalam stars have even made attempts to reach out to audiences in other states, which ensures the industry remains powerful but small.“It’s an increasing presence for sure and given the under performance of Hindi films, there is more and more opportunity for dubbed films to get screens and shows. However, the brand of the main stars is not as well developed in non-core markets as Tamil, Telugu or even Kannada, so there is still some way to go," said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. Puri added that the typical investment in these movies would be under ₹10 crore while the bigger films can be in the Rs. 30-50 crore range. However, there aren’t enough of these larger films to make a consistent dent.