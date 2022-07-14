Sri Lankan protesters say it with memes

On Thursday, Mohit Khurana posted a meme on his Instagram page, @haramiparindey, using pictures of a Sri Lankan girl posing at different spots in and outside the president’s house, likening it to the ‘influencer life’ in India. “I went on Facebook to check popular Sri Lankan locations and noticed that a lot of people were ‘checking in’ to the president’s residence and uploading fun pictures from there," says the 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer from Bengaluru. “I think the Sri Lankan people’s humour is coming to the fore through these pictures. In any other country, there would have been mayhem," he adds.