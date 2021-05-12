In stressful times, classic movies are chicken soup for the soul

A Bengaluru-based product development manager said seeking anonymity that she has turned to her childhood memories to overcome the emotional distress that she is going through. The 28-year-old, who lost her grandmother last year, is not just keeping a tab on her ageing parents in Patna but also coordinating medication, hospital beds and ambulances for the network she has built on social media. Seeking much-needed distraction, she has turned to streaming platforms to watch films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Home Alone and the Harry Potter series she hadn’t seen in years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}