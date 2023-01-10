IN10 Media eyes movie making, original web content in 20233 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 11:19 PM IST
IN10 Media plans to commission five originals for DocuBay, which will be Indian stories with global appeal
IN10 Media Network, an entertainment company co-promoted by Anand Mahindra and the Pittie Group, is planning to make films for theatres as well as original content for its two video streaming platforms EPIC ON and DocuBay this year. So far, EPIC ON has primarily carried catch-up television programming from the company’s broadcast network EPIC, while DocuBay has been focused on English-language documentaries from across the globe.