IN10 Media eyes movie making, original web content in 2023

Pittie doesn’t see challenges on the theatrical film front except that the content, including sound, visuals and VFX needs to be of a certain scale in order to lure people to cinemas. “A socially relevant film that has a message but no scale may not be reason for people to want to go to theatres, especially since the window between theatrical and digital premiere of films has reduced. The experience of going to a theatre is expensive, so it has to be a family outing. If the film can be watched by all four people together, it’s more appealing and that’s what we want to do. That’s the learning from the past few months post covid. If something feels equally entertaining on a laptop, television or home screen, that differentiation needs to be established even stronger. The theatrical experience has to be a spectacle," Pittie said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}