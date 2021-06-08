NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network , which owns channels such as EPIC TV , and Ishara-Zindagi ka Nazara, besides streaming services DocuBay and EPIC ON, has launched a new technology service solution called Stream-Sense.

The new service will enable broadcasters, distributors, content owners as well as sports-tech companies to stream live and on-demand video or audio content on multiple devices like the web, mobile, and Smart TV, the firm said in a statement.

Sourjya Mohanty, who currently heads the network’s OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform, EPIC ON, will be in charge of the new vertical along with a specialized team. EPIC ON has a library of infotainment and kids content.

“IN10 Media Network is committed to the development of the broadcast and digital ecosystem in the country. And with Stream-Sense, we aim to drive the growth of content platforms by providing them swift technology to reach out to a large section of audience," Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said in a statement.

Mohanty said the solution aims to help clients make sense of their end-to-end streaming requirements across audio, video, gaming, and e-Books.

“We have developed 30 plus key components indigenously to provide technology to our clients," said Mohanty.

Stream-Sense will help creators, publishers, and existing platforms businesses to improve revenue by offering a better quality of steaming to their audience and monetization routes, Mohanty added.

Strengthening its digital engagement, EPIC, the infotainment channel owned by IN10 Media Network, had announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These shows catering to the 18-40 age group, will reach out to wider audiences via YouTube and Facebook, the company had said in a statement.

This January, the company had entered the Hindi general entertainment market with a new channel called Ishara - Zindagi ka Nazara. It had said it was staring with four shows, each deep-rooted in culture but perceived with a modern lens, including a mythological Paapnaashini Ganga, romantic-thriller Agni-Vayu, and two drama shows Humkadam and Janani.

