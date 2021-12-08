Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  IN10 Media to premiere new shows on its broadcast, digital platforms

IN10 Media to premiere new shows on its broadcast, digital platforms

IN10 Media has an infotainment television channel ‘EPIC’ and an OTT platform ‘EPIC ON’.
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Launching soon on TV are shows like Lakshya 1971 - Vayusena Ke Veer Yoddha, which deals with the contribution of the Air Force to the 1971 war and a four-part docu-series on the Indian Postal service titled India Post – Dhaage Jo Desh Jode

NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network has lined up a slate of new shows for a premiere on its infotainment television channel EPIC and OTT platform EPIC ON.

Launching soon on TV are shows like Lakshya 1971 - Vayusena Ke Veer Yoddha, which deals with the contribution of the Air Force to the 1971 war, a four-part docu-series on the Indian Postal service titled India Post Dhaage Jo Desh Jode, Jugaad Mania, hosted by Chandan K. Anand that will narrate stories of ordinary people creating unusual innovations, Homecoming- A Nation's Fight For Its People, that highlights the efforts of people and the government, in bringing back stranded Indians during the covid-19 lockdown, besides new seasons of Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaaniyaan, Lost Recipes and Regiment Diaries.

“EPIC is the first Indian platform to exclusively showcase India-centric content in Hindi. The media universe is on the verge of transforming into a metaverse. ‘Glocal’ is no longer just a textbook phrase for the future, but the very essence of the modern audience that has explored all that is available from around the world, and is hungry for more. It is this ‘more’ that is at the heart of EPIC’s new brand philosophy and will be the cornerstone of showcasing content that is ‘Soch Se Aage’ – beyond the known universe of knowledge, ideas, and stories," Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network said in a statement.

Further, the company also has a slate of digital offerings planned. These include EPIC Khoj that endeavours to trace the roots of Indian communities while What’s in the Name delves into the stories and myths behind how various cities, rivers, historic places, and much more got their names. Short Mid-Wicket Tales will unlock cricket-related stories and trivia.

