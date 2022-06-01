IN10 Media Network appoints Sony Pictures’ Vivek Krishnani to lead film business

Krishnani comes with over 25 years of experience in building companies and teams across films, television, radio, and advertising. He will be in charge of building the motion picture business at IN10 by creating movies for theatrical and streaming platforms
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network has appointed Vivek Krishnani as chief executive officer for its soon-to-be-launched film division. Krishnani previously served as managing director at Sony Pictures Films India. IN10 Media owns television channels like Epic, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare and Ishara besides streaming platforms like DocuBay.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network has appointed Vivek Krishnani as chief executive officer for its soon-to-be-launched film division. Krishnani previously served as managing director at Sony Pictures Films India. IN10 Media owns television channels like Epic, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare and Ishara besides streaming platforms like DocuBay.
Krishnani comes with over 25 years of experience in building companies and teams across films, television, radio, and advertising. He will be in charge of building the motion picture business at IN10 by creating movies for theatrical and streaming platforms.
Krishnani comes with over 25 years of experience in building companies and teams across films, television, radio, and advertising. He will be in charge of building the motion picture business at IN10 by creating movies for theatrical and streaming platforms.
“Vivek is a valuable addition to the IN10 Media Network family. His experience in the industry makes him an ideal team leader to boost our content creation studios. The entertainment industry has undergone a rapid consumption change and is witnessing tremendous growth in larger-than-life cinema. Hence, we believe it is the right time to start the ball rolling," Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At Sony Pictures Films India, Krishnani had helped build the local film slate for production, acquisition, and distribution in India apart from overseeing revenue maximization of Hollywood releases. Prior to this, he was a team member of MSM Motion Pictures (part of Sony Pictures Networks, India) where he led marketing and distribution for films like Piku. He has also held leadership positions in organizations like Fox Star Studios, Turner Entertainment Networks, Radio City, Star Plus, and Lowe Lintas.
“IN10 Media Network is at a new growth phase and I am happy to play an active role in the growth story. I am excited to help lead and build a sustainable and scalable film business for the group and to create compelling content for audiences in India and across the globe. We will curate stories that are rooted in the cultural fabric and also bring scale to the visual experience to meet the growing content needs of the audiences," said Krishnani who will report to Pittie.