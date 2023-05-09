IN10 Media Network, a media and entertainment company, has announced the launch of its film division, MovieVerse Studios that will produce content in Hindi and regional languages for theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms.

MovieVerse Studios has plans to develop content in partnership with talent across multiple genres, from drama and comedy to action and thriller. The slate of movies in the pipeline includes an action survival rescue drama based on a true story in partnership with Bake My Cake Films, helmed by Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav to be directed by Umang Vyas, a thriller in partnership with Faith Films to be directed by Pavan Kripalani, a supernatural drama with DING Infinity, and an action thriller drama co-produced by Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar,

Additionally, the studio will also be releasing two Tamil films in partnership with TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

“We are thrilled to introduce MovieVerse Studios as a new addition to the IN10 Media Network family. The studio is a testament to our commitment to creating content that resonates with moviegoers universally. Films are yet another innovative way for us to strengthen our existing bond with audiences by providing quality content." Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said in a statement.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios said the company’s focus is on creating fresh content in Hindi as well as regional languages and is driven by its passion for storytelling and understanding of audience preferences. “We are dedicated to bringing innovative and compelling stories to life in partnership with some of the best talent, creators and technicians in the industry," he said in a statement.