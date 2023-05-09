IN10 Media Network announces launch of film content studio1 min read 09 May 2023, 10:42 AM IST
The film division, MovieVerse Studios, will produce content in Hindi and regional languages for theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms.
IN10 Media Network, a media and entertainment company, has announced the launch of its film division, MovieVerse Studios that will produce content in Hindi and regional languages for theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms.
