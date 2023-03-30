IN10 Media Network launches second Hindi GEC

“We’re looking at announcing a five-film slate; these will be in Hindi and made for theatres, though they will then obviously go on to other platforms. We’re also looking at one regional language production each in Tamil and Kannada,“ Pittie had said in an earlier interview. The films will be across genres, including action, thrillers, horror and comedy, Pittie said. While it is yet to lock in casts for any of these, the company is open to speaking to big mainstream stars if the economics of the project allow it, he added.

