IN10 Media Network launches second Hindi GEC
IN10 Media Network, co-promoted by Anand Mahindra and the Pittie Group, has five channels - EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, and Ishara- on air
IN10 Media Network has launched its second general entertainment channel -- Nazara -- to expand its market share in the Hindi entertainment space. The channel will go live on 1 April, 2023.
“Keeping in line with our vision to scale our broadcast business, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new GEC – Nazara. We are confident it will be a successful addition to our varied bouquet of channels and look forward to providing more content options to the GEC viewers," Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said in a statement.
The channel will air shows across varied genres like drama, crime, comedy, mythology, and others. It numerous originals in the pipeline and under production.
The network has five channels--EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, and Ishara-- on air.
IN10 Media Network, an entertainment company co-promoted by Anand Mahindra and the Pittie Group, is planning to make films for theatres as well as original content for its two video streaming platforms EPIC ON and DocuBay this year. So far, EPIC ON has primarily carried catch-up television programming from the company’s broadcast network EPIC, while DocuBay has been focused on English-language documentaries from across the globe.
“We’re looking at announcing a five-film slate; these will be in Hindi and made for theatres, though they will then obviously go on to other platforms. We’re also looking at one regional language production each in Tamil and Kannada,“ Pittie had said in an earlier interview. The films will be across genres, including action, thrillers, horror and comedy, Pittie said. While it is yet to lock in casts for any of these, the company is open to speaking to big mainstream stars if the economics of the project allow it, he added.