In-cinema ads surge as post-covid effects wear off
In-cinema advertising is on the rise, with a 15% increase in the second and third quarters of FY24 compared to last year. Advertisers are signing long-term campaigns with theatre owners, particularly in the FMCG, consumer durables, and financial services sectors.
New Delhi: Cinemas have started seeing a surge in advertising after a long lull following the pandemic, when not many big Hindi movies were releasing, and those that did hit the theatres failed to excite the audiences.
