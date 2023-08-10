Independence Day 2023: A bunch of movies are set to release around 15 August in your nearby multiplex, as well as on the OTT platforms . This Independence Day, the box office battle will be between the two most-anticipated movies of the year--Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Actors Sunny Deol, 60, will be back as 'Tara Singh' on the big screens. The film has generated a significant buzz in advance booking, with over 280K+ viewers expressing interest according to reports from Bookmyshow.

GADAR 2

Gadar 2 film marks the comeback of Sunny Deol after a 22-year hiatus since the release of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." As per analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has so far sold 1,37,894 tickets sold tickets for its inaugural day 1. Speaking of booking status in the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, the day has recorded 1,05,300 so far for Day 1.

OMG 2

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has also created a massive buzz as Kumar will be seen as Lord Shiva in the film. Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.

TAALI

In terms of web series, that are set to entertain you this independence day is Sushmita Sen's Taali. In the web series, Sen has played the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognized persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. Taali will premiere on JioCinema on 15 August.

Guns & Gulaabs:

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Guns & Gulaabs series will be streame don NEtflix on 18 August. The series will stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and T.J. Bhanu, in the lead roles.

'Heart of Stone'

The Hollywood film Heat of Stone, starring Alia Bhatt is set to stream on Netflix on 11 August. A globe-trotting spy thriller co-starring Gadot and Jamie Dornan will be released on Netflix.

Jailer

Rajinikanth's much-hyped Jailer has released five days before Independence Day. 'Jailer' also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. 'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Depp v. Heard

The infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial will be seen in a three-part documentary on Netflix on 16 August.