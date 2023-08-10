Independence Day 2023: A bunch of movies are set to release around 15 August in your nearby multiplex, as well as on the OTT platforms. This Independence Day, the box office battle will be between the two most-anticipated movies of the year--Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Actors Sunny Deol, 60, will be back as 'Tara Singh' on the big screens. The film has generated a significant buzz in advance booking, with over 280K+ viewers expressing interest according to reports from Bookmyshow.

