No show: Independent films struggle to find screening slots in theatres even in absence of commercial cinema
Summary
Independent films in India face challenges in securing screenings despite low supply of commercial movies. Filmmakers call for equal opportunities while experts highlight the need for marketing support to attract audiences back to theatres post-pandemic.
Critically acclaimed Indian films that sparkle on the international festival circuit are finding it hard to be screened in the country even though theatres are struggling with low supply of new commercial films and mostly resorting to re-releases of old hits.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story