Why Bollywood is betting big on India’s independent music boom

Lata Jha
3 min read8 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the launch of Raah Records—a new music company created to discover and support original artists beyond film music.
Summary
Yash Raj Films’ Raah Records is giving independent music a boost, as industry experts see greater monetization opportunities and expect indie tracks to gain a bigger share of music labels’ catalogues.

With Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) announcing the launch of Raah Records—a new music company created to discover and support original artists beyond film music—entertainment industry experts say the backing of mainstream players is likely to bring independent music to the forefront.

Since independent tracks are not tied to a film release cycle, they can be monetized across streaming, short-video platforms, concerts, sync licensing and brand partnerships, improving their potential for long-tail revenue. They are also typically cheaper to acquire or commission than premium film music, with production costs driven largely by creative talent, giving labels greater budget control. If a track breaks out, this can translate into a more efficient payback period.

Other companies like Saregama and Universal Music are also rapidly backing indie artists even as returns from Bollywood film soundtracks remain unpredictable. While indie songs currently make up around half of some labels' overall catalogues, they are estimated to grow to 70% in the next few years, according to music industry experts.

“Raah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution, they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership,” Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, had said in a statement on the launch.

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Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together A&R (artists and repertoire), artist development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers, he had added.

Beyond the hit

Industry experts say investing in independent music is no longer just about finding the next hit. It is about building a diverse catalogue of intellectual property that continues to generate value beyond a film’s release cycle.

Rohith Sobti, curator and founder of The Shakti Collective, an artist-first cultural house building a structured ecosystem for music, storytelling and cultural IP, said independent music also allows companies to nurture artists at different stages of their careers instead of engaging with them only after they have become established.

“Studios also prefer to build long-term relationships with artists and be part of their growth journey. By identifying talent early, they can provide a platform, invest in artist development and build a 360-degree partnership based on audience validation,” Sobti said.

He added that post-covid, Bollywood has realised the value of collaborating with independent artists. Recent successes, such as Saiyaara, featuring Faheem and Arslan, demonstrate how independent talent can deliver chart-topping music for mainstream cinema.

Building catalogues

Moreover, as labels build a more balanced mix of film and non-film IP, independent music could increasingly form a meaningful share of label catalogues.

According to Vishal Mahajan, founder and CEO, Auraska Ventures, a new-age alternate investments and strategic advisory platform, while the exact annual contribution will vary by label strategy, indie content is expected to account for a growing share of new additions in the near term, with stronger labels pushing for a significant share of their library over time. The pace of this shift will depend on how aggressively labels invest in artist development, discovery, and distribution, Mahajan said.

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“Such moves provide a larger portfolio of music IPs in the market that can be bundled appropriately in a fund structure, thereby giving an opportunity for investors to participate in this new asset class. This would normally not be possible otherwise with mainstream labels,” he further pointed out.

The discovery problem

To be sure, the biggest challenge, however, is the oversupply of music. Today, more than 5,000 songs are released every day on audio streaming platforms. The barrier to entry has become extremely low thanks to AI tools.

While this democratization is exciting, it also means the market is flooded with music, much of which is repetitive or lacks originality. The challenge is no longer creating music; it is discovering the right music, building audiences around it and helping artists sustain long-term careers.

“Backing independent music lets studios build lasting IP at a fraction of a film soundtrack's cost, and that math only improves as AI-powered infrastructure brings production and discovery costs down further. It's why we expect independent titles to keep claiming a bigger share of every label's catalogue going forward,” said Rashna Pochkhanawala, founder and managing director, PaRa Music.

“When big studios launch their own labels, it confirms that owning the master matters as much as owning the film. The winners in India's music economy will be the ones who pair real catalogue ownership with the infrastructure to develop and monetize it, without losing the artist at the centre,” she added.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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