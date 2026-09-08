Why Bollywood is betting big on India’s independent music boom

With Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) announcing the launch of Raah Records—a new music company created to discover and support original artists beyond film music—entertainment industry experts say the backing of mainstream players is likely to bring independent music to the forefront.
Since independent tracks are not tied to a film release cycle, they can be monetized across streaming, short-video platforms, concerts, sync licensing and brand partnerships, improving their potential for long-tail revenue. They are also typically cheaper to acquire or commission than premium film music, with production costs driven largely by creative talent, giving labels greater budget control. If a track breaks out, this can translate into a more efficient payback period.