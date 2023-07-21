‘India 2nd largest anime market for Crunchyroll’1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Crunchyroll, LLC is an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Global anime brand Crunchyroll sees India as the second largest anime market in the world after the US and expects 60% of the global growth in the next few years in the category to come from the country.
