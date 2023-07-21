‘India 2nd largest anime market for Crunchyroll’

The company does not disclose India-specific subscriber numbers. “We don’t consider anime a genre, but a medium that has something for kids as well as adults. However, our focus is on teenagers, young adults and adults, essentially in the 16+ age group," Purini said. Unlike the US, where viewer base is split 50:50 into male and female viewers, Crunchyroll’s Indian viewer base is split in favour of males in a 60:40 ratio. Most viewership is for more than 60 minutes and Hindi dubs of shows see two-and-a-half times more adoption than English dubs, he said.