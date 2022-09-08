India accounts for over 25% of videos removed by YouTube in June quarter2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 09:06 PM IST
- In total, YouTube removed more than 4.4 million videos and 3.9 million channels globally during the quarter
NEW DELHI : India accounted for the highest number of videos removed by YouTube for violating community guidelines in the quarter ending June, shows YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report for Q2 2022, released September 8. YouTube removed 1.3 million videos in India during the quarter, followed by 445,148 in the US, 427,748 in Indonesia, 222,826 in Brazil, and 192,382 in Russia.