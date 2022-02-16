India among top 3 globally in visiting piracy websites in 2021

“Piracy in India has been a problem for decades, with movies, television, and music being the top source of entertainment in the country. Illegal downloads of movies before they have theatrical release has been a common form of piracy. With the ongoing pandemic and radical shift to OTTs, piracy has only provided illicit and easy access to valuable content. Piracy is a growing problem, with an overall 16% increase from the previous nine-month period," Sidharth Pisharoti, regional vice-president, India and South Asia, Akamai Technologies said. Digital pirates have profited from consumer demand to view content from home, along with rising Internet consumption and easy access at low costs, he added.