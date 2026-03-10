India’s courts are keeping up with the times in their efforts to curb online piracy of films and television shows by issuing dynamic plus injunctions that are effective even for content that hasn’t been released yet.
From 'Stranger Things' to UEFA: India's courts arm content owners with ‘dynamic’ protection against online piracy
SummaryDynamic plus injunctions aim to reduce the time lag between discovery and blocking of pirate sites, offering critical protection for high-value initial releases. However, enforcement faces challenges due to jurisdictional issues and the adaptability of piracy networks.
