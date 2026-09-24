The tables have turned and small films are edging big titles out of theatres

Lata Jha
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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Haiwaan had netted slightly over ₹8 crore since its 11 September release.
Summary
Small films like Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur are outpacing star-driven titles such as Haiwaan, as exhibitors shift shows based on occupancy and demand. With screens and audiences limited, every film is fighting for the same viewers.

The unexpected success of small-budget films such as Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur–The Movie recently has edged out big-star titles, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-led Haiwaan finding limited screens and showcasing earlier this month. A similar trend was seen when action thriller Awarapan 2 did far better than expected, beating Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947 in August.

Theatre owners say this is rare in an industry where big-star films hog premium screens and shows, but it is equally important to note that showcasing decisions always follow business sense. Even a bigger film can start with optimum shows on day one that are gradually reduced and allotted to a film, however small, that’s doing better. Given India’s limited screen count and finite theatre-going audiences, all films are chasing the same viewers and shows.

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama made at a shoestring budget of 2 crore, had crossed the 275 crore mark at last count, while Mirzapur–The Movie had earned 206 crore. On the other hand, a star-driven vehicle like Haiwaan had netted slightly over 8 crore since its 11 September release.

“Nobody takes shows from a film. A film keeps them or loses them on its own numbers. It used to be rare for a small film to still be the biggest earner in the market a month after release. Now it happens a few times a year, with Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara and 12th Fail before this, and it’s the healthiest thing going on in the business, because it means the audience decides,” Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinépolis India said.

Finite audience

India is short of screens, no argument there, Mishra agreed. We have under seven screens per million people and more than 16,000 of our 19,000 pin codes have no screen at all. But adding 5,000 screens tomorrow may not change this particular picture much because four Hindi releases inside 15 days are chasing the same multiplex audience, and that audience is finite on any given weekend. “Their competition is a viewer who has already been to the cinema twice this month,” Mishra added.

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That said, screen scarcity in India is real, and that gap shows up in very practical ways: fewer available slots, tighter scheduling windows and harder calls on a Friday morning, exhibitors believe.

Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform, said September provides an unusually clear illustration of how quickly Indian exhibition has to reallocate a finite number of shows.

Hanuman Ansh is the classic sleeper-hit problem. It opened with only 10 lakh and finished its first week at roughly 1 crore. By day 28, however, it was playing approximately 7,400 shows; when Mirzapur: The Movie opened with 11,361 shows and 40% occupancy, creating a second layer of pressure. When Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan opened the following week, Mirzapur dropped to 6,984 shows while Haiwaan received approximately 6,980. Yet Haiwaan’s opening-day occupancy was only 8.92%, compared with approximately 25% for Mirzapur on the same day, he said.

“That demonstrates the exhibitor’s dilemma very clearly. New films often receive substantial opening allocation. But exhibitors rapidly shift shows toward whichever title generates greater revenue per screen,” Dalmia added.

Allocation problem

Screen scarcity is therefore not merely a problem of total screen numbers. India also has a screen-allocation problem because multiple language industries and Hollywood compete for the same high-quality urban screens and premium time slots, Dalmia pointed out.

Further, many believe big-star films aren’t generating enough buzz on their own steam. According to Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, the underperformance of Haiwaan could not directly be linked to showcasing issues related to the success of Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur.

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In the short term, industry experts feel India needs more dynamic programming. Theatrical schedules should respond rapidly to real occupancy and advance-sales data rather than protecting large numbers of shows simply because a film has a bigger star or production budget.

Producers can also reduce avoidable congestion through better release-date coordination. India’s industry often places several films around the same holiday because each wants the same high-value window. That creates artificial scarcity even when quieter weeks are available elsewhere in the calendar.

“Better spacing of major releases would help, and there are encouraging signs of producers and studios talking to each other more thoughtfully about dates than they did even five years ago. On the exhibition side, tighter, more dynamic show allocation, using real data through a film's run rather than locking decisions in on Day 1, ensures every title gets an ongoing chance to find its audience, not just its opening weekend,” said Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

The bigger, more lasting fix is simply more screens, particularly in tier-II and tier-III markets, where the hunger for good cinema has always outpaced the infrastructure available to meet it. “That's less a problem to be solved and more an opportunity waiting to be unlocked, for an audience that deserves far more choice than it currently has,” Munshi added.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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