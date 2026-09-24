The tables have turned and small films are edging big titles out of theatres

The unexpected success of small-budget films such as Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur–The Movie recently has edged out big-star titles, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-led Haiwaan finding limited screens and showcasing earlier this month. A similar trend was seen when action thriller Awarapan 2 did far better than expected, beating Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947 in August.
Theatre owners say this is rare in an industry where big-star films hog premium screens and shows, but it is equally important to note that showcasing decisions always follow business sense. Even a bigger film can start with optimum shows on day one that are gradually reduced and allotted to a film, however small, that’s doing better. Given India’s limited screen count and finite theatre-going audiences, all films are chasing the same viewers and shows.