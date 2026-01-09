Flexible ticket pricing revives midweek cinema visits, but there’s a catch
Summary
Lower weekday pricing has succeeded in attracting more audiences. Does this signal the need for further ticket price rationalization?
NEW DELHI : Audiences are lapping up weekly ticket offers priced as low as ₹99, at least for films with strong word-of-mouth, providing a stamp of approval for the idea that reasonable pricing can lure large segments back to cinemas.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story