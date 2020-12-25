India could capture 25% of global animation, VFX market by 2025

NEW DELHI : The Indian animation and visual effects industry that currently commands more than 10% of the global market share, has the potential to scale up to 20-25%, according to the latest media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, that have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-1,20,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s GDP rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said.

Over the years, Indian-origin companies have been lauded for their visual effects design in several Hollywood films. Double Negative (DNEG), a Prime Focus group company, has won the Oscar four times for titles such as Blade Runner 2049, Interstellar, Ex Machinaand Inception. Meanwhile, Thor: The Dark World, was outsourced to Mumbai’s Prana Studios Ltd and Bengaluru-based Mr. X contributed to 2018 Oscar winner The Shape of Water. The BCG report said that India must learn to leverage its strengths to build its own AVGC industry including strong technology skills and competitively priced talent. States like Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra are taking the lead in AVGC promotion through infrastructure and fiscal incentives currently.

“These are sectors that do not just have great export potential to demonstrate the soft power of India but can also emerge as examples of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) if home-grown start-ups are given adequate push," Amit Khare, secretary of the ministry of information and broadcasting had said at an event referring to animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC) and educational technologies that the covid-19 pandemic had brought to the fore.

Recently, the government also announced setting up of a Centre for Excellence with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to launch courses in AVGC and promote entrepreneurship in the sector.

Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that animation, visual effects, gaming and comic are sunrise sectors and Indians are providing backend support to top filmmakers of the world. "It is time that these professionals started doing more of this for our own films so that the use of animation and graphics in Indian films grows manifold," Javadekar had said.

The push for animation, meanwhile, is based on the success of Hollywood offerings like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, whose 3D effects make for immersive big-screen viewing. Outings like these will play a big role in bringing people back to theatres post the pandemic, industry experts say. Further, with many live shoots and big-scale productions likely to be put on hold until things normalize completely, content creators are hoping visual effects and animation can come to the rescue, given that much of this work can be done remotely at lower costs.

“The future is bright for these segments given that the content pipeline will be dependent on technology rather than live action," Rajiv Chilaka, founder of Green Gold Animation had said in an earlier interview to Mint.