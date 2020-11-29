India could lose up to 2,000 movie screens as content pipeline remains empty

Independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi admitted a lot of cinemas had already shut shop with their incomes down to zero. “No visibility of content relevant to the demographics and psychographics of these regions would drive the nail deeper," Rathi said referring to recent titles like Laxmii that were taken directly to video streaming with unimpressive results but would have done superbly well with small-town audiences who have no access to these OTT platforms and would have taken to such massy, commercial fare easily.