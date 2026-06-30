One licence, more oversight? Industry weighs India's new broadcast rulebook

India's draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026 could simplify the country's fragmented broadcasting regulations by bringing multiple legacy licences under a single authorization framework, but industry and law experts say government oversight and compliances remain key concerns.
While television broadcasters, DTH (direct-to-home) and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) companies, and private FM and community radio operators benefit from greater regulatory clarity under the draft rules, concerns remain over provisions related to security clearances, inspections, ownership changes, and penalties.
Industry stakeholders are also seeking regulatory forbearance for app-based television services and cautioning against treating content services on par with telecom infrastructure.
The proposed rules are currently open for public consultation.
While, OTT platforms may view their exclusion as a relief because they are not being brought into a telecom-style authorization regime meant for television, radio and associated distribution services, experts caution this should not be read as permanent immunity.