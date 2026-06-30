One licence, more oversight? Industry weighs India's new broadcast rulebook

Lata Jha
3 min read30 Jun 2026, 03:46 PM IST
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Companies have pointed out app-based channel services cannot be equated with distribution platform owners and that there is a need for regulatory rationalization and forbearance in the broadcasting ecosystem.
Summary
The draft Telecommunications Rules, 2026 promise a simpler broadcasting regime but have sparked industry concerns over expanded government oversight, stricter compliance and the exclusion of OTT platforms from the new framework.

India's draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026 could simplify the country's fragmented broadcasting regulations by bringing multiple legacy licences under a single authorization framework, but industry and law experts say government oversight and compliances remain key concerns.

While television broadcasters, DTH (direct-to-home) and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) companies, and private FM and community radio operators benefit from greater regulatory clarity under the draft rules, concerns remain over provisions related to security clearances, inspections, ownership changes, and penalties.

Industry stakeholders are also seeking regulatory forbearance for app-based television services and cautioning against treating content services on par with telecom infrastructure.

The proposed rules are currently open for public consultation.

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While, OTT platforms may view their exclusion as a relief because they are not being brought into a telecom-style authorization regime meant for television, radio and associated distribution services, experts caution this should not be read as permanent immunity.

Compliance burden

For TV broadcasters and distribution platforms, the framework "continues to impose obligations around eligibility, net worth, security clearance, foreign investment compliance, programme and advertising codes, record retention, reporting, ownership changes, inspections, and authorisation fees," pointed out Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner, AZB & Partners.

The benefit comes from regulatory clarity and process efficiency rather than deregulation, Sachdeva added.

Among the new obligations are a requirement for TV channels to air 30 minutes of daily public-service programming on themes of national importance between 6 am and 11 pm, and a provision under which an authorization could lapse if operations remain suspended for more than 90 consecutive days.

A key concern among industry stakeholders is the broad powers given to the government, especially regarding security clearances, inspections, and approvals for change in ownership, according to Ankit Rajgarhia, partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.

Discussions are expected to focus on whether the new framework strikes the right balance between ease of doing business and government oversight. For instance, Anupam Shukla, partner, Pioneer Legal, said that the framework will help media companies by introducing an entirely digital, paperless, single-window clearance portal.

IPTV boost

In its submission on the draft rules, JioStar argued that merely because audiovisual content can be delivered through different technologies does not mean all platforms should be subject to the same authorization, pricing, interconnection, tariff or economic regulation.

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"Imposing rigid mechanisms is unnecessary and creates an environment of prior restraint and censorship. Further, it is reiterated that content cannot be said to be covered under the Telecommunications Act or TRAI Act," the company said.

Still, IPTV appears to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the proposed framework as it receives formal recognition under the authorization regime.

Penalty fears

Further, the rules introduce penalty clauses applicable to telecom companies on the broadcasting sector when the former are infrastructure-based and their turnover and size can’t be compared to that of TV channels.

"The use of telecom infrastructure to deliver content does not convert content services into telecommunication services. There are bright statutory and technology lines that bifurcate them and in the interest of industry growth and ultimately its contribution to India's GDP, it is high time they are recognized," said Mihir Rale, partner and co-head, digital +, TMT, at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The draft rules continue to distinguish OTT platforms from traditional broadcasting services.

Vikram Jeet Singh, partner at BTG Advaya, pointed out how the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 had proposed regulating OTT providers under the same framework as broadcasters, triggering widespread industry opposition.

The current draft drops those provisions and limits its scope to broadcast services.

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Online curated content providers and online news providers are already covered under the 2021 Digital Media Code, also administered by the ministry of information and broadcasting, which will continue to hold the files for OTT.

Future debate

While streaming platforms may view the exclusion from the draft rules as a short-term reprieve, it leaves unresolved the policy question of whether competing audiovisual services should continue to operate under different regulatory standards.

“The exclusion should not necessarily be viewed as permanent deregulation," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates. “It is possible that a separate legislative framework specifically addressing digital streaming platforms may emerge in the future.”

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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