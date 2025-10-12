India emerges as IMDb’s second-largest market, after US—powered by multilingual storytelling
IMDb’s India audience has doubled in five years, with over 414,000 titles listed across 15+ languages, making the country its second-largest market after the US.
India, known for its rich entertainment ecosystem and linguistic diversity, is now the second-largest audience for IMDb, the Internet movie database owned by Amazon, after the United States. Over the last five years, IMDb’s monthly visitors from India have doubled, said Yaminie Patodia, head, IMDb India, in a conversation with Mint.